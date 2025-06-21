Pakistan to nominate Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize | International News

Though Indian officials have denied that Trump played any part in its ceasefire with Pakistan, Islamabad praised his engagement during the crisis.

The Pakistani government announced Saturday that it will formally recommend U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, crediting his “decisive diplomatic intervention” during last month’s India-Pakistan military standoff.

The announcement followed Trump’s remarks claiming credit for a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, while also expressing frustration at being overlooked by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for his involvement in mediating tensions between India and Pakistan, and Serbia and Kosovo.

Though Indian officials have denied that Trump played any part in its ceasefire with Pakistan, Islamabad praised his engagement during the crisis.

In a post on X, the Pakistani government stated that President Trump had shown “great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship” by actively engaging both Islamabad and New Delhi diplomatically to defuse rising tensions.

“This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue,” the post read, crediting Trump’s efforts for helping to secure a ceasefire and prevent a broader clash between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The standoff, which lasted four days, followed a deadly militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that India blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad denied any involvement. The confrontation raised fears of another full-scale conflict between the long-time rivals, who have fought multiple wars—two of them over Kashmir.

Trump had also offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute and discussed possible trade deals with both countries. Speaking to reporters in New Jersey on Friday, he said, “We did a very great job with India and Pakistan, and we had India in, and it looks like we’re going to be making a trade deal with India. And we had Pakistan in, and it looks like we’re going to be making a trade deal with Pakistan. And it’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

The Pakistani government also expressed appreciation for Trump’s willingness to address the Kashmir issue, calling it central to regional instability.

“Durable peace in South Asia would remain elusive until the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

Islamabad further expressed hope that Trump’s legacy of “pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building” would contribute to resolving ongoing crises, especially in the Middle East.

“Pakistan remains hopeful that his earnest efforts will continue to contribute toward regional and global stability, particularly in the context of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran,” the statement concluded.

Source: With input from Arab News, Dawn