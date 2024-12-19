Palak admits shutting down internet deliberately on Hasina's order

His testimony was recorded by ICT's investigation agency following a questioning session held yesterday, Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam said while addressing journalists at the tribunal this noon.

Former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has confessed to shutting down the internet nationwide deliberately during the July mass uprising on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's orders.

His testimony was recorded by ICT's investigation agency following a questioning session held yesterday, Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam said while addressing journalists at the tribunal this noon.

"They [Hasina and Awami League lawmakers] wanted to ensure that Bangladesh was disconnected from the rest of the world and hide the instances of mass killings during the protests," Tajul said.

According to the chief prosecutor, Palak also said that the reason he had showcased for the internet blackout during that period due to a fire incident on data centres in Dhaka's Mohakhali and the destruction on the telecommunication infrastructure carried out by some miscreants – was false.

Source: The Daily Star