Palli Bidyut’s bill payment most convenient through bKash

The bKash app also features a ‘Pay Bill History’ option that allows customers to view details of all bills they've paid using their bKash accounts. Through an informative graphic, users can easily see a summary of their total bill expenses and compare payments across different months at a glance.

The 'Pay Bill' service of bKash has transformed electricity bill payments for Palli Bidyut customers, helping uninterrupted electricity service and significantly reducing bill arrears. This convenient option allows consumers to pay their own bills or others, making it highly popular among all four crore consumers of Palli Bidyut Samity across the country.

Previously, residents in remote areas had to go to the local offices or banks to pay their electricity bills. With the advancements in technology, customers can now make payments directly from their bKash accounts for any Palli Bidyut Samity anytime, anywhere.

Using bKash to pay electricity bills under Palli Bidyut Samity not only saves costs for both customers and bill-collecting organizations but also enhances transparency in bill management. Customers can check their bills anytime and save digital receipts. Again, if there is a lack of sufficient amount in the account, customers can add money from bank account or card to the bKash account to pay the bills instantly. Even if customers want, they can pay their electricity bills from any bKash agent points spread across the country.

Besides, postpaid or prepaid, any bill information can be saved in bKash app, so there is no need to type the bill number to pay the bill every month.

To encourage customers with digital bill payments, bKash is offering BDT 20 cashback on Palli Bidyut bill payment of BDT 500 or more through bKash for the first time. The offer is available until January 31, 2025, and can be availed using the bKash app or by dialing *247#. Customers can enjoy the cashback only once during the campaign period.