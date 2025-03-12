Patients suffer as outdoor services suspended at SBMCH | Medical News

Patients said ticket distribution for outpatient services started at 8 am as usual but after handing out 200 to 300 tickets, hospital staff abruptly stopped issuing them.

Doctors at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barishal suspended outpatient services on Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing movement to press their five-point demand, causing immense suffering for hundreds of patients.

Patients said ticket distribution for outpatient services started at 8 am as usual but after handing out 200 to 300 tickets, hospital staff abruptly stopped issuing them.

Doctors left their chambers at 10 am, confirming the work stoppage, they said.

According to hospital sources, around 1,500 to 2,000 people seek treatment at the hospital’s outpatient department daily.

Murtuza Alam, a doctor participating in the strike, said, “The protest is being observed nationwide. Since the directive reached us late, ticket distribution had already begun in the morning. We provided treatment to those who received tickets before halting our services in line with central instructions. Further decisions will be taken as per directives from our central body.”

Witnesses said patients who had traveled long distances for medical care were left frustrated.

Taslima Begum, a resident of Amanatganj in Barishal city, said, “They could have informed us earlier about the strike. We have been waiting since morning, only to be turned away without treatment.”

Many others shared similar grievances as they were forced to return home without seeing a doctor.

SBMCH Deputy Director Dr. Moniruzzaman Shahin sa

Source: UNB