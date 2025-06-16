PhD program launched in private with BRAC university | University News

The event was attended by Sarah Cook, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Bangladesh, The High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom Abida Islam, Professor Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor, School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, Professor S M A Faiz, Chairman of UGC attend the program.

PhD program launched in private with BRAC university

For the first time, BRAC University has launched PhD degree. On Monday, BRAC University held a joint program with the University of London-School of Oriental and African Strategy at their Badda Auditorium to launch the PhD.

High-ranking officials of BRAC University and the University Grants Commission were present at the program.

The event was attended by Sarah Cook, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Bangladesh, The High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom Abida Islam, Professor Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor, School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, Professor S M A Faiz, Chairman of UGC, Mrs. Tamara Abed, Chair of the Board of Trustees of BRAC University and Ms. Sadaf Siddiqui, Trustee of BRAC University. Senior officials of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London also attend the program.

PhD program launched in private with BRAC university

Professor Ferhat Anwar, Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, delivered a brief speech at the event.

Dr. David Knox, Program Director, British Council, members of the senior management team of BRAC University, Deans, Heads of Departments and Service Directors, and members of the Joint PhD Working Group were present.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Joanna Newman, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Laura Hammond, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Mr. Khadir Mir, Dean of the College of Development Professor Elisa van Weyenberg, Head of the Department of Economics Professor Satoshi Miyamura, Head of the Doctoral School Professor Rachel Harrison, Professor of Economics Professor Mushtaq Khan, Professor of Development