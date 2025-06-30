Plastic pollution poses threats to ecosystems, wildlife: Experts | University News

The views came at a seminar held at Rajshahi University (RU), organized by the Institute of Environmental Sciences (IES) to mark World Environment Day-2025, which is being observed this year with the theme "Putting an End to Plastic Pollution."

Speakers at a discussion here today unanimously observed that plastic pollution has emerged as a major environmental challenge, posing serious threats to ecosystems, wildlife, and human well-being.

They called for immediate action, mass awareness, and collaborative efforts to combat the pervasive issue, which they said is detrimental to the entire biodiversity and ecosystem.

The views came at a seminar held at Rajshahi University (RU), organized by the Institute of Environmental Sciences (IES) to mark World Environment Day-2025, which is being observed this year with the theme "Putting an End to Plastic Pollution."

RU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Mayeen Uddin and Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof Dr Farid Uddin Khan addressed the event as chief and special guests respectively, while IES Director Prof Dr Golam Mostofa chaired the session.

He said the environment is already under serious threat due to various natural and man-made factors, particularly the adverse impacts of climate change. He stressed the need for joint efforts by government, non-government, and volunteer organizations to address these issues.

Prof Haque also underscored the importance of offering positive incentives to reduce emissions from deforestation, conserve biodiversity, and advance sustainable development goals.

Participating in the open discussion, Prof Aminuzzaman Saleh Reza of the Department of Zoology pointed out that substantial and sustainable reduction in plastic pollution is key to protecting water bodies and the environment from further degradation.

Prof Redwanur Rahman of IES expressed concern over indiscriminate dumping of both solid and liquid waste into the Padma River, which he said poses long-term threats such as water pollution and erosion.

"The Padma River in Rajshahi is falling victim to illegal encroachment and pollution. Solid waste, including construction debris and plastic materials, is being dumped along the city protection embankment," he added.

Prof Dr Sabrina Naz of the Department of Botany echoed similar concerns, noting that plastic waste and polythene bags are among the most harmful pollutants affecting the Padma.

"We are yet to see any concrete benefits from the campaigns aimed at reducing polythene use," she said, warning that if pollution and river encroachment continue unchecked, the livelihoods of people living in the Barind Tract will be severely impacted.

source : BSS