Police constable suspended over Facebook post ‘defaming’ July movement | Miscellaneous News

Police constable Farjul Islam Rony was suspended on Saturday due to a controversial Facebook post, said Kushtia Model Police Station officer-in-charge Mosharraf Hossain.

A traffic police constable in Kushtia has been suspended over a Facebook post allegedly defaming the July movement.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Farjul, who was posted in Kushtia Traffic Division, made a derogatory post from his personal Facebook account regarding the July Revolution, triggering anger among students and locals.

They also brought out processions and staged demonstrations by blocking Kushtia-Meherpur road in front of the district superintendent of police’s office, demanding his immediate arrest and exemplary punishment.

Farjul was attached to the police lines at the same night, and an inquiry committee was formed to investigate the matter.

His leave was also canceled.

Police said that he went into hiding after making the post while on leave and had not reported back to duty since.

‘A three-member probe committee has been formed. Further action will be taken based on the investigation,’ said the OC.

Kushtia Traffic Police inspector Sheikh Shahadat Ali said Farjul hails from village Dahkula of Shailkupa upazila in Jhenaidah district.

He has been serving in Kushtia’s traffic division since July 13, 2023.