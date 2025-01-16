Police disperse protesters with water cannons, sound grenades

The protesters carried banners condemning the attack allegedly carried out by the group called Students for Sovereignty, and demanding justice for the indigenous community.

The march was headed towards the home ministry to protest yesterday's attack on an indigenous group

Police today deployed water cannons and sound grenades to disperse a student protest march towards the home ministry, where students were heading to demonstrate against the attack on an indigenous group.

Under the banner "Aggrieved Student-Masses", students and other protesters gathered at the Raju Sculpture this afternoon, demanding the arrest and trial of those involved in the attack on indigenous students, reports our senior photojournalist from the spot.

As the protest march proceeded towards the Secretariat, police intervened near Shikkha Bhaban at around 12:30pm.

During this time, the police used water cannons, tear gas shells, sound grenades, and batons. Photos from the scene show protesters attempting to push through barricades.

The protest followed an incident yesterday where at least 20 people were injured in a confrontation in front of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) office in Motijheel. The clash occurred during a scheduled programme held by a group of indigenous people and their supporters, who were protesting the removal of an image of a graffiti featuring the word "indigenous" (adivasi in Bangla) from textbooks.

The attack was allegedly carried out by members of Students for Sovereignty.

Source: The daily star