Police intercepts Inquilab Mancha’s march towards CA residence at Kakrail

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ramna Division deputy commissioner Masud Alam said that they had halted the march towards CA office.

Police halted the Inquilab Mancha march towards interim government chief adviser’s official residence Jamuna at Kakrail in the capital on Sunday afternoon that demanded security of all students and people participated in the July uprising.

The march began in front of the National Museum and it reached Kakrail marching Shahbagh crossing and Matsya Bhaban.

The protesters brought out the procession to press home their three-point charter of demands, including cancelation of Awami League’s registration immediately for mass killing, and arrest of all ‘Awami League terrorists’ to protect patriotic students and people.

The Mancha leaders and activists took position near the chief justice’s residence and threatened not to withdraw their fast mass programme if the interim government’s law adviser or home adviser received their demands from them in person.

Addressing a short rally, Inquilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi said that AL goons were carrying out assassination in the name of mugging and robberies.

‘We will not leave streets until the government’s home or law advisers receive our demands in person. They will have to give us a timeframe about when our demands will be accepted,’ said Sharif.

He said that if the government could not protect students and people, chief adviser would have to change advisers.

He also wanted to know how 626 killers of AL regime, including the AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, fled from cantonments.

‘We will not allow anyone to stage protests in front of chief adviser’s residence. The protesters took position on roads,’ the DC added.

Huge number of law enforcement agencies members was deployed in and around the area to avoid any untoward situation.

Source: Newage