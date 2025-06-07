Politics to please foreign masters buried on Aug 5: Ishraque | Miscellaneous News

‘Seemingly, a hired foreign government shall not decide how our ports will operate or how corridors will be given. Politics that serves to please foreign masters have already been buried by the people on August 5,’ Ishraque said after performing the Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah in Dhaka.

Slamming Bangladesh interim government’s moves regarding the Chattogram Port and the ‘so called’ Rakhine corridor, Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Ishraque Hossain on Saturday said that the politics of pleasing foreign masters was buried by the people on August 5, 2024.

‘Seemingly, a hired foreign government shall not decide how our ports will operate or how corridors will be given. Politics that serves to please foreign masters have already been buried by the people on August 5,’ Ishraque said after performing the Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah in Dhaka.

The interim government’s chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, while delivering his televised address to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha on Friday, urged the people of the country to resist those who were opposing the interim government’s Chattogram Port management initiatives.

Talking about Professor Yunus, Ishraque said, ‘He was a symbol of our collective hopes and aspirations. He was neutral to everyone. But his drastic change has deeply concerned us.’

In March 2025, the Election Tribunal declared Ishraque Hossain the rightful winner of the 2020 Dhaka South City Corporation mayoral election.

However, he has not been able to take oath as the DSCC mayor because of legal and administrative issues.