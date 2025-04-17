Polytechnic students relax rail blockade for meeting with education adviser | College News

The next course of the movement would be announced following the outcome of the meeting, the letter reads.

Protesting students of different polytechnic institutes across Bangladesh have decided to relax their pre-announced countrywide rail blockade for Thursday due to a meeting with the education adviser.

Karigori Chhatra Andolan Bangladesh, in a special letter on Thursday, made the announcement that their representatives would hold meeting with the education adviser following the intervention of the chief adviser.

‘Our representatives would meet the adviser with our demand. Now, the countrywide rail blockade has been relaxed for the meeting. Our representatives will tell us about the next programme after the meeting,’ Mahmudul Hasan Rafi, a third-year student of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute’s mechanical engineering department told New Age.

Students of different polytechnic institutes in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday staged demonstrations by blocking roads, highways, and rail tracks to press home their six-point demands, including the cancelation of a High Court verdict allowing the promotion of craft instructors to junior instructors.

The massive blockade at places in the country disrupted communications and commuters had to suffer immensely.