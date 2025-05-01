Polytechnic students shut down institutes for 2nd day | Student-teacher politics News

The students of polytechnic institutes across the country kept their respective institutions locked for the second day on Wednesday under an indefinite campus shutdown programme to press home their six-point demand.Government and private polytechnic institute students under the banner of Karigari Chhatra Andolan, Bangladesh locked their institutes on Tuesday morning and vowed to continue the movement until meeting their demands including the cancellation of a High Court verdict that allowed the promotion of craft instructors to the post of junior instructor.
Jubayar Patoyary, chief executive member of the platform, told New Age that the shutdown programme would only end after meeting the demands.Students of different government and private polytechnic institutes in different districts, including Dhaka, Jhenidah, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj, Lakshmipur, Rangpur, Kushtia, Gopalganj, Cumilla and Feni kept their institutes locked for the second day, said Jubayar.
Polytechnic students have been staging demonstrations, including roads, highways and rail tracks blockades, rallies and processions since April 16 with a five-day suspension of their programme to press home their six-point demand.
The demands included the cancellation of the opportunity to enrol on the diploma in engineering course at any age, ensuring a four-year quality curriculum based on the model of the developed world, and taking legal action against the organisations that are appointing diploma engineers to posts lower than the 10th grade.The country has 482 polytechnic institutes, according to the Bangladesh Economic Review 2024.
The estimated number of students in the institutes is over 3,00,000, according to the Bangladesh Education Statistics 2022.