Pori Moni indicted; arrest warrant issued

On June 25 last year, Pori Moni got bail in the case after she was summoned on April 18, taking cognisance of the charges brought against her and her costume designer Junayed Karim Jimmy alias Jimmy.

A Dhaka court today issued an arrest warrant against actress Pori Moni after framing charges against her in a case filed by Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmud, bringing allegations of assault, vandalism, attempted murder and issuing threats.

Before that, Dhaka Judicial Magistrate's Court-1 Mohammad Zunayed dismissed her petition, seeking time for her non-appearance before it today, advocate Nilanjona Rifat Surovi confirmed it.

The court also framed charges against her in her absence in the case.

Another accused Junayed Karim Jimmy alias Jimmy also faced arrest warrant in the case.

On March 18 last year, Inspector Md Monir Hossain of Dhaka District's Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), and also the IO of the case, pressed charges against them.

Pori Moni, on June 14 of 2021, filed a case against Nasir and two others with Savar Police Station bringing allegations of rape and murder attempts, centring the same incident that took place on June 9 of the same year. The case is now pending with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 of Dhaka.

On July 6 of 2022, former Dhaka Boat Club executive and businessman Nasir, filed the case.

According to Nasir's complaint, Pori and her friends were alcoholics. They used to visit famous clubs, get drunk and take liquor with them without making payment, by threatening to file fake cases using their connections with police.

On the night of June 9, 2021, Pori and her associates went to Dhaka Boat Club in Savar after midnight and got drunk. Before leaving around 1:00am Pori asked the plaintiff to sit with her for a while.

According to the complaint, she tried to seduce Nasir and take a bottle of liquor as a parcel for free which the plaintiff denied.

After that Pori Moni started assaulting him verbally and threw a serving glass and phone at Nasir, hurting him on the head and chest. They also threatened to beat up and kill Nasir, he said in the statement.

Later to cover up the incident, she filed a case against Nasir and two others with Savar Police Station on charges of rape and murder attempts.

Meanwhile, Pori Moni and two others are facing a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act which is now pending with the Special Judge Court-10 of Dhaka.

Source: The Daily Star