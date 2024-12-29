Postgrad doctors block shahbagh demanding stipend raise

The blockade resulted in halt of traffic movement, causing suffering to commuters.

Demanding a raise in their monthly allowance to Tk 50,000, postgraduate private trainee doctors again blocked Shahbagh intersection this morning.

The doctors blocked the intersection around 11:30am, said Khalid Monsur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

Witnesses said several hundred doctors, under the banner of Doctors' Movement for Justice, gathered at Shahbagh intersection and chanted slogans to press home their demand.

On December 22, postgraduate private trainee doctors blocked Shahbagh intersection demanding a hike in their monthly stipends.

Amid the protest, the Finance Division on Monday issued a circular increasing postgraduate private trainee doctors' stipend to Tk 30,000 from Tk 25,000, but the raise was rejected by protesters.

Source: the daily star