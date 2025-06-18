Pre-Ramadan polls a consensus, be patient for EC announcement, says BNP | Miscellaneous News

Nationalist Party standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday said that there was a national consensus on holding the next general election before Ramadan. He also urged everyone to be patient as the election date would be announced by the Election Commission.

The BNP leader made the remarks following a meeting with the Brazilian ambassador to Bangladesh, Paulo Fernando Dias Feres, at the BNP chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan area.

The Brazilian envoy held the meeting with BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and organising secretary Shama Obaid.

Khasru said that the two sides discussed in detail what the future elected government of Bangladesh might pursue in terms of cooperation with Brazil.

He said that the Brazilian ambassador also held extensive discussions on agriculture, livestock, politics, and football with a focus on strengthening mutual ties and expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

Regarding the June 13 meeting between chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London, Amir Khasru said that the nation was relieved and pleased following the discussions, with a renewed sense of optimism among the public.

He mentioned that there appeared to be no complications in this regard and said that the date and time of the next election would be announced by the Election Commission, not by the government or any political party.

‘We continue to move forward with a little patience. Everything will be resolved in the coming days and elections will be held in the country on time. Democracy will return to the country,’ the BNP leader said.

Regarding the swearing-in of BNP leader Ishraq Hossain as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, Amir Khasru said that everyone was now waiting to see what decision the government would take.

