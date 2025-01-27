Primary applications for ru undergraduate admissions begin today

The admission tests for the pre-scheduled units will take place as follows: B Unit on April 12, A Unit on April 19, and C Unit on April 26.

The primary application process for undergraduate programmes at Rajshahi University (RU) for the 2024-25 academic session began today at 12:00pm and will continue until February 5 at 11:59pm.

The announcement was made in a press release issued by the university's Public Relations Office yesterday.

According to the press release, the final application process will be conducted in three phases: February 11-15, February 18-20, and February 23-24.

The admission tests for the pre-scheduled units will take place as follows: B Unit on April 12, A Unit on April 19, and C Unit on April 26.

The tests will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm at public university campuses in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Rangpur.

The application fee for the primary phase has been revised to Tk 22, including service charges.

Detailed information and conditions regarding admissions are available on the university's official website.

The primary application process, initially scheduled to begin on January 5, was postponed following student protests on January 2 demanding the abolishment of the ward quota.

The university eventually decided to abolish the ward quota for admissions this year.

University administration subsequently revised the timeline.

Source: The Daily Star