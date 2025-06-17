Primary Scholarship Exam Comes Back After 16 Years | Exams News

In the policy the amount of scholarship money has also been proposed to increase. One round of meeting has already been held regarding the matter.

The government has initiated to reintroduce the Primary Scholarship Examination after 16 years. The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) has already submitted a draft policy following the direction of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

In the policy the amount of scholarship money has also been proposed to increase. One round of meeting has already been held regarding the matter. Very soon, the set of policies will be disclosed as has been said by the officials concerned.

There was a time when primary scholarship was taken after the completion of class five. The successful examinees who occupied the positions in the merit list used to obtain monthly scholarship money. This system, however, got stopped after the introduction of Primary Education Completion Examination in 2009.

Since then not only the teachers but also the students and guardians expressed their grief and a group of guardians also demonstrated on the street against this decision. However, the then AL government did not pay heed to it and hence, the students and guardians are about to forget the scholarship examination.

The DPE source informs that the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a letter to the DPE to revert to Primary Scholarship Examination like before/ the previous style. DPE then has developed a draft policy updating some points to keep pace with the time. Now is the time to wait for issuing notification.

The guardians have become pleased to learn the news. They say they cannot make their children sit on the study table because of the absence of any competitive exam. There lies no exam till class three. So, they have been growing up without taking any idea about competitive exam. Children will have idea, even though it is little, if Primary Scholarship Exam comes back.

However, this type of scholarship examination creates discrimination in the field of education as some educationists opine. They want to argue that primary scholarship examination encourages to give special attention to some students and nurture them in a different way.

And these students sit for scholarship exam. Teachers also give exclusive attention towards them who show some better results in the internal examination of the school. Moreover, the children from well-to-do or rich families are allowed to sit for this exam discouraging those who come from poor families. And so, these educationists demand the cancellation of this kind of scholarship examination.