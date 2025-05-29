Primary, secondary education disrupted amid strikes | MPO News

Currently many assistant teachers of different government primary schools and many employees of the secondary level schools under the monthly pay order system are observing work abstention.

Academic activities at the primary and secondary schools in the country are facing disruptions amid work abstention by the teachers and employees of the institutions, pressing their demands for pay rise and promotion.

Amid the strikes, the students are becoming the ultimate sufferers while the guardians expressed concern over their children’s learning losses.

For the third consecutive day on Wednesday many assistant teachers of different government primary schools continued their indefinite full-day strike under the banner of the Primary Assistant Teachers Association Unity Council.

Their three-point demand includes upgrading the assistant teacher position at the entry level to the 11th grade from the existing 13th grade, removing the existing barriers to achieving higher grade for the teachers who are 10 years and 16 years into the job, and making provision that all head teachers will be appointed from the pool of assistant teachers through promotion.

Like the first two days of the indefinite strike, teachers in some schools in different districts, including Dhaka, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Chattogram, abstained from their regular duties.

In Dhaka, academic activities at most of the government primary schools went normal.

New Age correspondent in Rajshahi reported that the assistant teachers observed the strike sporadically in different government primary schools in the district.

Nazmul Haque, head teacher of the Jafarpur Government Primary School at Charghat upazila, said that the teachers in the schools were observing work abstention like other schools under the upazila.

Our correspondent in Mymensingh reported that though the teachers were going to the schools, no classes were held in many primary schools in the district.

Many guardians expressed concern that this strike would negatively impact the academic life of their children.

New Age correspondent in Chattogram reported that the strike was largely observed across the district for the third consecutive day as the teachers were present in the schools, but did not take any classes.

The primary teachers staged one-hour work abstention from work between May 5 and 15, two-hour work abstention between May 16 and 20, and half-day work abstention between May 21 and 25.

The work abstention by the employees was held in different districts, including Dhaka, Rajshahi and Barishal.

New Age correspondent in Rajshahi reported that the strike was observed at different schools in the city.

The employees are scheduled to observe full-day work abstention today.