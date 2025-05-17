Prime accused in Magura girl rape, murder case sentenced to death | Miscellaneous News

Judge M Zahid Hasan delivered the verdict of death sentenced to victim’s sister’s father-in-law Hitu Sheikh, 50, and fined him Tk 1 lakh, the tribunal’s public prosecutor Monirul Islam said.

Magura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Saturday sentenced the prime accused, Hitu Sheikh, to death in the case of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in the district in March this year.

He said that the court acquitted three other accused, including Sajib Sheikh, the husband of the victim’s sister, Sajib’s brother Ratul Sheikh, and Hitu Sheikh’s wife Jaheda Begum.

On April 23, charges were framed against four people, including the death row convict and acquitted ones.

The court had completed the trial process within 21 working days from the charge framing date. The court recorded statements of 29 prosecution witnesses during the trial.

He said that although prime accused Hitu Sheikh confessed his crime to the court, all accused claimed themselves innocent on April 23 when the charges were framed against them.

Monirul also said that lawyer Sohel Ahmed was appointed as defence lawyer through legal aid following the claim of the accused persons.

On April 13, the police submitted the charge sheet against them.

The eight-year-old girl from Sreepur Upazila in Magura came to visit her elder sister’s in-laws’ house in Magura Sadar Upazila in early March. She was raped there.

On March 6, the victim was taken to a hospital in Magura in an unconscious state and was later shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

From there, she was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and then to Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, where she died on March 13.

On March 8, the victim’s mother filed a case with Magura Sadar police, naming four suspects.

The incident triggered widespread anti-rape protests in Dhaka as elsewhere in the country.