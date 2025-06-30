Pro-AL men spread Indian video claiming as ‘July Gang Culture’: press wing | interim government News

“Pro-Awami League propagandists recently circulated a video of a violent clash between two groups of teenagers, falsely labeling it as evidence of July Gang Culture,” the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page – CA Press Wing Facts – on Sunday night.

The footage shows students in school uniforms slapping and kicking each other during a physical altercation.

“However, this video is not from Bangladesh. According to Indian media reports, the footage actually shows a brawl between two student groups in Kerala, India,” the statement read.

During the investigation, a video was found posted on February 26 by the Instagram account ‘DBC HINDI’ titled, "Massive brawl between students in Kerala goes viral". The visuals in that video match the footage being shared with the current misleading claim.

The description confirms that the video shows a clash between two student groups in Kerala. Additionally, it is not recent — the footage originally dates back to 2023, according to the press wing.

The same video also appeared on the website of the Indian English-language news outlet Times Now, under the headline: “Video of shocking student street fight from Kerala goes viral | WATCH.”

The exact location in Kerala where the incident occurred has not been confirmed.

“Therefore, it is clear that the video has no connection to any incident in Bangladesh.”

SOURCE : BSS