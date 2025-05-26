Probe committee submits report to VC | University News

Meanwhile, demanding justice the students were continuing protests on DU campus for the 13th consecutive day on Monday.

The members of a committee, formed to probe the murder of Dhaka University student Shahriar Alam Shammo on the campus, have submitted the report to the vice-chancellor of the university Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan on Monday.

After reviewing the report, further steps would be taken according to the university’s prevailing rules, said the university authorities in a press release issued on the day.

The release also said that the convener of the committee said, the university’s dean of the Faculty of Arts Professor Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan, handed over the report to the vice-chancellor at the vice-chancellor’s office on Monday morning.

At that time, among others ,the University proctor associate professor Saifuddin Ahmed and the probe committee member-secretary and assistant proctor associate professor Sharmin Kabir were also present.

Meanwhile, demanding justice the students were continuing protests on DU campus for the 13th consecutive day on Monday.

On Monday morning a group of students of the Institute of Education and Research brought out a procession on the campus.

In the afternoon another group of students held a rally in front of the Aparajeyo Bangla demanding justice for Shahriar.

Shahriar was a student of the Institute of Education and Research and also a leader of the DU unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

He died following an attack by miscreants in the Suhrawardy Udyan area on May 13.

On May 14, the police arrested three ‘outsiders’ for their suspected involvement in the murder. On May 20, three more people were arrested in this regard.