Process begins to remove KUET VC and pro-VC | University News

The process of relieving the Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) from their duties has begun.

The process of relieving the Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) from their duties has begun.

The information was disclosed late on Wednesday night (23 April) by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

BGCS announces march towards Education Ministry demanding KUET VC’s resignation

According to a media release issued by the ministry, the decision has been taken in light of recent events at KUET, with the aim of resolving the ongoing crisis and resuming academic activities without delay.

A search committee will be formed promptly to appoint new officials to both positions.

Kuet students vow to continue hunger strike despite adviser’s intervention

During the interim period, to ensure the continuation of regular university activities, one of the senior professors will be temporarily assigned the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellor, said the Ministry of Education.