Prof atiar rahman made rmstu vc

Dr Atiar Rahman is a professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Chittagong University.

Professor Dr Md Atiar Rahman has been appointed as the vice-chancellor (VC) of Rangamati Science and Technology University (RMSTU), a government notification today said.

His tenure will begin from the date of his joining, the notification said.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin gave the appointment under the RMSTU Act-2001 as previous VC resigned on August 18, creating trouble in the academic and administrative activities of the university.

Source: BSS