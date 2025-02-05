Prof Dr. Jahangir Alam made new BU VC | University News

He won the National Award in 2009 for outstanding contribution to fisheries research and technology generation. His contributions to academia are marked by over 103 publications in different national and international journals.

Professor Dr. Md. Jahangir Alam has been appointed as the Vice-chancellor (VC) of Bangladesh University (BU), one of the leading private universities of the country.

Previously, he held the position of the Pro-Vice-chancellor at the same university. According to the notification of the Ministry of Education, His Excellency the President and the Chancellor of the University M. Sahabuddin approved his appointment for the next four years, following the section 31(1) of the Private University Act 2010.

Quazi Jamil Azher, Chairperson, Board of Trustees of Bangladesh University, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Prof. Dr. Md. Jahangir Alam as the new Vice-Chancellor. With his extensive experience and visionary leadership, I am confident that he will guide our university towards new heights of academic excellence and innovation."

Professor Dr. Md. Jahangir Alam started his career in Directorate of Fisheries in 1983. He joined Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute in 1985 and worked there for about 27 years holding the positions of Scientific Officer to Chief Scientific Officer.

He joined Gazipur Agricultural University as Professor in 2011 and held additional duties of Dean of the Faculty, Head of the Departments, and Director (International Affairs). He won the National Award in 2009 for outstanding contribution to fisheries research and technology generation. His contributions to academia are marked by over 103 publications in different national and international journals.