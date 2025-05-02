Prof Hazrat Ali appointed as KUET acting VC | University News

According to the notification, the appointment was made with the approval of the President, who is the Chancellor, to fill the vacancy on an interim basis until a full-time VC is appointed.

Prof Dr Md Hazrat Ali of the Civil Engineering Department at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology has been appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET).

According to the notification, the appointment was made with the approval of the President, who is the Chancellor, to fill the vacancy on an interim basis until a full-time VC is appointed.

The order also states that the President and Chancellor reserves the right to revoke the appointment at any time, if deemed necessary.

The appointment followed student protests following an incident of violence on the KUET campus on February 18.

Students had demanded the resignation of the Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, and Director of Student Welfare (DSW).