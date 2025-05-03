Prof Hazrat Ali takes charge as KUET acting VC | University News

Professor Dr Md Hazrat Ali took charge as the acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University of Engineering and technology (KUET) this morning, its Registrar Professor Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan confirmed BSS.Later, he joined a coordination meeting with faculty deans, directors, hall provosts and head of all the departments of KUET.
On May 1, the president and chancellor of the university appointed Md Ali, a professor at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), as the acting vice-chancellor of KUET.
He will carry out the responsibilities of the vice-chancellor on a temporary basis until a full-time appointment is made, according to a notification issued by the education ministry.