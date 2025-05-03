Prof Hazrat Ali takes charge as KUET acting VC | University News

On May 1, the president and chancellor of the university appointed Md Ali, a professor at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), as the acting vice-chancellor of KUET.

Professor Dr Md Hazrat Ali took charge as the acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University of Engineering and technology (KUET) this morning, its Registrar Professor Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan confirmed BSS.

On May 1, the president and chancellor of the university appointed Md Ali, a professor at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), as the acting vice-chancellor of KUET.

He will carry out the responsibilities of the vice-chancellor on a temporary basis until a full-time appointment is made, according to a notification issued by the education ministry.