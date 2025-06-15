Prof Mahfuzur Rahman to perform routine duties as JU VC | University News

An office order signed by JU Acting Registrar ABM Azizur Rahman confirmed the matter this morning.

Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) of Jahangirnagar University will assume the routine duties of the Vice Chancellor during the official visit of incumbent VC Prof Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan abroad.

An office order signed by JU Acting Registrar ABM Azizur Rahman confirmed the matter this morning.

As per the order, Prof Dr Kamrul Ahsan is scheduled to visit Pakistan from June 15 to 21 to attend the "OIC-COMSTECH Special Rectors Meeting for Bangladesh," following a government directive (No. 37.00.0000.079.11.052.97-229) issued on May 27, 2025.