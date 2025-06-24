Prof Saleh, Prof Shariful Huda appointed as new syndicate members at JU | University News

Professor Dr Saleh Ahammad Khan of the Botany Department and Professor Dr Khondaker Mohammod Shariful Huda of the Geography and Environment Department have been appointed as the new chancellor-nominated syndicate members of Jahangirnagar University (JU) for two years.
A notification signed by the senior assistant secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education ASM Kashem confirmed these appointments today.The President of Bangladesh, also the Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University have nominated Professor Dr Saleh Ahammad Khan of the Botany Department and Professor Dr Khondaker Mohammod Shariful Huda of the Geography and Environment Department as syndicate members for the next two-year term as per Sections 22(1) G and 22(3) of the Jahangirnagar University Act 1973, according to the notification.
source : BSS