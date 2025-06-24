Prof Saleh, Prof Shariful Huda appointed as new syndicate members at JU | University News

A notification signed by the senior assistant secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education ASM Kashem confirmed these appointments today.

Professor Dr Saleh Ahammad Khan of the Botany Department and Professor Dr Khondaker Mohammod Shariful Huda of the Geography and Environment Department have been appointed as the new chancellor-nominated syndicate members of Jahangirnagar University (JU) for two years.

source : BSS