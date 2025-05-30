Prof Yunus conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree by Japan’s Soka University | University News

The prestigious degree was conferred upon the Bangladesh Chief Adviser at a special ceremony held at the university's conference hall.

In recognition of his lifelong work on microcredit, social business, and the empowerment of the poor, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus on Friday was conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree by Japan’s renowned Soka University.

He also delivered a special lecture at the university in the presence of its students, academics and dignitaries on various topics of global significance.

Prof Yunus arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon to attend the 30th Nikkei Forum: Future of Asia and hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Prof Yunus is paying an official working visit to Japan from 28-31.

He attended the Nikkei Forum: 30th Future of Asia, one of the most prestigious and influential platforms for political, economic, and academic leaders in the region.

The Chief Adviser held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

On completion of his four-day visit, he is expected to return home on Saturday night.