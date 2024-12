Prof Yunus delivers lecture at Al-Azhar University in Cairo

President of Al-Azhar University Professor Dr Salama Dawoud welcomed Prof Yunus on the university campus, according to a message received here today.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus delivered a lecture at Al-Azhar University in Cairo last night.

Professor Dr Mahmoud Siddiq, Al-Azhar University Vice-President for Post Graduate Studies and Research, was also present on the occasion.

source: BSS