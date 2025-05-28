Prof Yunus in Tokyo to join Nikkei Forum, hold bilateral talks | interim government News

A Cathay Pacific flight carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage landed at Narita International Airport at at 2:05pm, 25 minutes ahead of schedule, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the 30th Nikkei Forum: Future of Asia and hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Professor Yunus was received at the airport by Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan, Md Daud Ali, he said.

“This is a very important visit," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said during a media briefing on Tuesday at the Foreign Service Academy.

Bangladesh has sought $1 billion from Japan in the form of ‘soft loan’ and the announcement will come formally after the bilateral talks between the two leaders and an exchange of notes will be signed.

The Press Secretary said the Chief Adviser is giving much emphasis on sending skilled manpower to Japan.

"We have a target to send 1,00000 skilled manpower," he said, adding that the government is working to send them very quickly with adequate training, especially language skills.

On the business side, he said two seminars will be held - one on investment by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), where hundreds of businessmen of both countries will discuss the economic future.

The other seminar will be on skilled laborers or workers hosted by the Bangladesh side with Japanese public private engagement, the envoy said, adding that on both occasions, some MoUs are to be signed.

The Chief Adviser is scheduled to attend the 30th Nikkei Future of Asia conference in Tokyo and hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on May 30, aiming to secure funding for key projects.

The meeting will discuss various strategic bilateral issues between Bangladesh and Japan – trade and investment, cooperation in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure, and human resource development," he said.

Siddique noted that the Rohingya issue will also be discussed during the meeting.

Taro Aso, President of the Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League, is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Chief Adviser today.