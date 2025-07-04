Prof Yunus, Rubio discuss upcoming polls, reforms, US support in phone call | interim government News

He said the United States wanted to know about the upcoming national election and expressed support for the government's reform agenda.

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে মার্কিন পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর ফোনালাপ । ছবি : সংগৃহীত

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Thursday said election-related matters were discussed during a recent telephone conversation between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He said the United States wanted to know about the upcoming national election and expressed support for the government's reform agenda.

"The two sides were talking in a sincere atmosphere. Election issues came up in between. They (US) wanted to know about the elections and expressed support for the reform agenda," the Foreign Adviser told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh important partner of Japan in Asia: JICA top official tells Prof Yunus

Adviser Hossain made the remarks when a journalist wanted to know about the recent telephone conversation between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Hossain, who was present during the telephone conversation, said they spoke in a very pleasant and cordial atmosphere, and they spoke about America's support for the reform process; and the issue of holding elections as soon as possible came up in the conversation.

US Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson on Wednesday evening said they (United States) fully support the work planned by Chief Adviser Prof Yunus to build a consensus around reform and pave the way for free and fair elections early next year.

During a celebration of US Independence Day in Dhaka, she reiterated her country's strong support for the ongoing reform initiatives led by the interim government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Nobel Laureate Prof Yunus.

Election in early next year: Prof Yunus tells US Secretary of State Rubio

Seeking US support for the country's democratic transition, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Monday reaffirmed that elections would be held "in the early part of next year."

He also said the ongoing dialogue between his government and political parties would result in much-needed reforms of the country's political system.

"The Election Commission is working hard to reorganise the electoral system, which was destroyed by the previous government. Our young people will vote for the first time in their lives," said Prof Yunus during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The 15-minute discussion was warm, cordial and constructive, reflecting the strong bilateral engagement between the two nations, said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

During the call, both leaders discussed the issues of mutual interest, including Bangladesh's trade talks with the United States, ongoing reforms process, transition to democracy, upcoming general election and aid for Rohingya refugees.

Secretary Rubio expressed support for Bangladesh's reform agenda and its move to hold elections early next year.

Highlighting that the US is Bangladesh's largest export destination and top source of remittances, both leaders expressed the hope for concluding talks on tariffs soon, paving the way for increased bilateral trade.

National MSDI establishment timely, beneficial: Ambassador Masdupuy

The Chief Adviser commended Washington for its continued generous support to Rohingya refugee. The US has been the top donor to the Rohingya humanitarian responses since 2017.

"The prospect for a viable solution and repatriation of Rohingyas back to Myanmar is now better than ever before and Bangladesh is working on that," Prof Yunus said.

The two leaders also touched upon geopolitical issues, including the need for a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region and Bangladesh's relationships with its neighbours.

source : unb