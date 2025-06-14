Prof Yunus-Tarique meeting a 'game-over' moment for conspirators: Alam | interim government News

It is a recognition of the July uprising and epochal changes in Bangladesh since July last year, he claimed.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said the historic meeting between Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is a "game-over" moment for the conspirators.

"A historic meeting between the leader of the interim government and the leader of the country's largest political party. It is a "game-over" moment for the conspirators," he wrote on a post in his verified Facebook account on Friday night.

About the achievement of the Chief Adviser's UK tour, Alam said Prof Yunus received a prestigious award from King Charles and held a 30-minute one-on-one meeting with the British monarch.

It is a recognition of the July uprising and epochal changes in Bangladesh since July last year, he claimed.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom freezes 320 properties worth £170 million of a top Hasina aide, the press secretary said.

This was the single biggest asset freeze by the agency, he quoted NCA officials as saying.

"It is a message for all the corrupt officials, business people and politicians. It is also highlight of what Professor Yunus-led interim government has been doing to recover assets," he wrote.

Alam said series of meetings between British ministers, lawmakers and officials, and Bangladesh officials, including the Bangladesh Bank governor and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chief, were held to pave the way for deeper engagements for asset recovery.

"Hopefully, we can use this experience all across the world," he said.

The press secretary said some more hope was created for resolving the Rohingya issue.