Prof Yunus thanks Australia for resuming visa operations in Dhaka | interim government News

Prof Yunus thanks Australia for resuming visa operations in Dhaka

Newly appointed High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh, Susan Ryle, called on the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has thanked Australia for resuming visa processing operations in Dhaka.

“Visa applications can be submitted online,” the High Commissioner said, adding that over 65,000 Bangladeshis now live in Australia in addition to 14,000 students.

During the meeting, they discussed ongoing reform efforts of the interim government, election preparations, expansion of bilateral trade and the Rohingya crisis.

“Our focus remains on constitutional, judicial, and administrative reforms -- these are the foundations for building a stronger Bangladesh. We are working closely with all political parties to ensure a smooth transition, and next month we will launch the July Charter on the anniversary of the historic July uprising,” the Chief Adviser said.

He also spoke about preparations for the upcoming national elections.

“For the first time in years, people, especially first-time voters, will have a real opportunity to cast their ballots freely. I believe it will be a festive and hopeful occasion,” Prof Yunus said.

Regarding electoral support, Ryle announced Australia would provide AUD 2 million, through the UNDP, to help enhance the institutional, technical, and operational capacity of the Bangladesh Election Commission.”

On trade and economic relations, Ryle said, “Our bilateral trade has reached AUD 5 billion, growing at an average of 16.2 per cent annually over the past five years.”

High Commissioner Ryle also highlighted the contributions of Bangladeshi students and the diaspora in Australia. “The Australia Awards has built a network of over 3,000 Bangladeshi alumni who are contributing significantly to your nation’s progress," she added.

In response, Prof Yunus encouraged Australia to increase the number of scholarships offered to Bangladeshi students.

Touching on the Rohingya issue, Prof Yunus urged Australia to scale humanitarian aid for one million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh.

Ryle reaffirmed Australia’s commitment and said, “Australia recently provided an additional AUD9.6 million in humanitarian funding through key partners, and this brings Australia’s total assistance in Bangladesh to AUD553.6 million since 2017 for the Rohingya and host communities.”

“Australia will continue to support Bangladesh in ensuring the hope of the Rohingya people for safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable repatriation, once conditions in Myanmar permit,” she said.

High Commissioner Ryle expressed enthusiasm about her new posting in Bangladesh. “I’m truly excited to be here. I have long admired Bangladesh’s vibrant culture and dynamic political landscape,” she said.