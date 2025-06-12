Prof Yunus to receive Harmony Award from King Charles Thursday | interim government News

"It is a great honour," the Chief Adviser said, referring to the award when the High Commissioner met him in Dhaka recently.

Shafiqul Alam. Photo : Collected

King Charles III will formally confer the prestigious ‘Harmony Award 2025’ on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday, recognising his lifelong efforts to promote peace, sustainability and harmony between people and the environment.

"Tomorrow (June 12) is a very important day," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday, adding that there will be a number of meetings, in addition to the award ceremony.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the recipient of the prestigious award in 2024.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has already extended her congratulations to Prof Yunus on his forthcoming receipt of the prestigious King Charles Harmony Award.

Regarding his comments on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Press Secretary Alam said, "I said probably" but some people misinterpreted his remarks.

"What we are knowing is that he is probably in Canada..... visiting Canada. A British parliamentarian came today and told us that he (Keir Starmer) is in Canada," Alam told reporters while responding to a question on Tuesday.

The Press Secretary said they corrected it later as the British Prime Minister is in London and the whole British Parliament remains very busy as the budget spending is being reviewed.

Alam said the meetings that the Chief Adviser had so far in London were very fruitful.

The Chief Adviser also attended a dinner on Wednesday hosted by King Charles III, marking the Harmony Award which will be conferred on Thursday.

Prof Yunus arrived here on Tuesday, beginning his four-day official visit to renew their bilateral ties with the United Kingdom, with an increased focus on economic cooperation, trade and investment.

“This is a very important visit,” said acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, noting that Professor Yunus will meet His Majesty King Charles III.

“The relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is very deep and diverse,” he added, emphasising that the visit will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations.

The visit provided an opportunity to showcase Bangladesh’s ongoing reform initiatives, its democratic trajectory and the interim government's commitment to good governance.

“And above all,” the acting Foreign Secretary noted, “as a Nobel laureate and a globally respected figure, the Chief Adviser has a unique and positive image around the world. A visit to the UK by a personality like him will further enhance and consolidate Bangladesh’s position in the global arena.”

Discussions during the visit also cover global and regional issues, with particular focus on climate change, sustainable development, the Rohingya crisis, and migration.

The issues related to asset recovery are also being discussed.

According to the government, an estimated US$16 billion was illicitly transferred abroad annually under the previous administration.

Bangladesh has already sought cooperation from the British government through its High Commissioner in Dhaka to trace and recover funds allegedly laundered to the UK by individuals associated with the former Sheikh Hasina-led regime.

Source : UNB