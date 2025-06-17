Prof Zashim appointed chief returning officer for much-anticipated DUCSU election | University News

In addition, nine other returning officers have been appointed to assist the Chief Returning Officer in overseeing the electoral process.

Dhaka University has appointed Professor Mohammad Zashim Uddin of the Department of Botanyas the Chief Returning Officer for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election.

The appointment was made under Section 8(F) of the DUCSU constitution by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan and was approved during the university's syndicate meeting on Monday, according to a press release issued by the DU public relations office.

In addition, nine other returning officers have been appointed to assist the Chief Returning Officer in overseeing the electoral process.

They are Prof. ASM Mohiuddin of the Soil, Water, and Environment Department; Prof. Golam Rabbani of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research; Prof. Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq of the Department of Information Science and Library Management; Prof. Kazi Maruful Islam of Development Studies; Prof. Nasrin Sultana of the Institute of Health Economics; Prof. Md Shahidul Islam Zahid of Banking and Insurance; Prof. Tariq Manzoor of Bangla; Prof. SM Shameem Reza of Mass Communication and Journalism; and Associate Prof. Sharmin Kabir of the Institute of Education and Research.

These returning officers will determine the next steps for conducting the election in consultation with the Vice-Chancellor and will oversee the process moving forward.

Earlier, the DUCSU election was overseen by a six-member election commission, but this time, the number of members has been increased to a maximum of ten to ensure greater transparency, acceptability, and overall support for the electoral process.