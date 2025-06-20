"Controversial propagandist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury authored a baseless and inflammatory article on June 18 titled 'Revenge of 1971: How Pakistan's Deep State Seeks to Recolonize Bangladesh and Wage Proxy War on India', published in the Iceland-based outlet The Intel Drop," the press wing said in a statement posted its verified Facebook page -- CA Press Wing Facts -- on Thursday night.

Controversial propagandist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury continues to spread misinformation against Bangladesh and its interim government aiming to undermine the country's democratic progress after fascism, Chief Adviser's Press Wing has said.

In his speculative column, Choudhury made outrageous claims, alleging that Pakistan's ISI seeks to "recolonize" Bangladesh by exploiting the marginalised Bihari community. According to his unverified narrative, Bihari refugee camps have been turned into hubs for arms and drug trafficking, as well as jihadist recruitment.

He asserted that, starting in early 2022, selectively recruited Biharis received Pakistani training in explosives, guerrilla warfare, and radicalisation - with over 5,000 "graduates" by mid-2024, escalating to 50,000 armed operatives by late July. These operatives, he claimed, then launched attacks on police, orchestrated jailbreaks, and carried out targeted killings, according to the statement.

Citing an unnamed 'intelligence source', the press wing said, Choudhury further alleged that post-Hasina Bangladesh would fall under tightening ISI control, with trained militants infiltrating India via human trafficking routes to foment unrest.

It said his most grotesque claim was that the ISI deliberately infected Bihari women with HIV, compensating them to spread the virus in Indian brothels - targeting affluent Hindus - while some supposedly volunteered as terminally ill suicide 'human bombs'.

"Choudhury framed these fabrications as a geopolitical emergency, portraying Pakistan as waging a hybrid war to reclaim Bangladesh and destabilise India.

"It is critical to emphasise that Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has a long history of misinformation campaigns aimed at discrediting Bangladesh's interim government and undermining the country's democratic progress after fascism," the statement read.

However, the press wing said, the Chowdhury's claims are entirely fictitious, devoid of any credible evidence.

"There is no verified intelligence indicating that Pakistan's ISI is covertly operating in Bangladesh or 'weaponizing' the Bihari community. The assertion that 5,0000+ Biharis were recruited and trained by Pakistan is unfounded, with no corroborating reports or documented incidents."

"Contrary to Choudhury's fantasy, the ISI does not control Bangladesh, nor does it run human trafficking networks into India. While isolated cases of illegal crossings occur, they are not part of an ISI-led conspiracy. In fact, India has been accused of unlawfully pushing its own citizens into Bangladesh, as reported by the BBC and international rights groups."

Shoaib Choudhury, who runs the Weekly Blitz portal, has been condemned by international journalist rights organisations for spreading disinformation targeting dissidents. He has also been convicted of inciting interreligious discord and embezzlement, further undermining his reliability as a source.

source : BSS