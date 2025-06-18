Proposed budget ‘disappointing in many ways’: Debapriya | Miscellaneous News

“This (budget) has turned out to be a budget of disappointment in many cases, this disappointment has come from expectations because our desire was something different, but we are seeing that in many cases it is traditional,” he said.

Eminent economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya on Wednesday described the proposed budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year as “in many ways, a budget of disappointment.”

The distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) made the remarks while delivering his introductory speech at a discussion meeting titled ‘National Budget 2025-26: What is there for the left-behinds’.

Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh organised the programme at a city hotel where Senior Research Fellow of the CPD Towfiqul Islam Khan presented the keynote speech at the event.

Dr Debapriya said this budget was the budget of big expectation as the government has come through a big political uprising.

“This government has been formed through an anti-discrimination spirit. So, this budget was supposed to be something different, we have that huge expectation from this budget,” he said.

The CPD distinguished fellow also alleged that this budget was presented to the public before getting a nod from the cabinet. “Usually, the budget passed in the cabinet first, this has come in front of people without administrative and state approval,” he said.

Senior Research Fellow of the CPD Towfiqul Islam Khan, in his keynote speech, mentioned that Macroeconomic realities are not fully reflected in the setting benchmark and economic policy.

“Fiscal framework remains unrealistic and expected to go through a significant change as the tradition of the past regime continues, Fiscal measures lack transparency and are often not backed by evidence with the legalising black money provision remaining in place without justification,” he said.

He mentioned that Revenue mobilisation will continue to rely on indirect taxes, disproportionately putting a burden on low-income people; the budget signals no meaningful structural shift in revenue mobilisation. “Limited fiscal space will continue to haunt Bangladesh.”

Towfiqul Islam Khan said there is no significant positive change in allocating resources for priority sectors for the LNOB groups although social protection has brought some positive changes.

“ADP allocation mirrors past trends, with no major shift in priorities or project quality improvements,” he said.

He said the budget remains disconnected from the government's broader reform agenda, Budget process lacks inclusivity and rigour, and political actors were completely ignored, and data transparency remains poor,” he observed.

source: UNB