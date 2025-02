The protesters under the banner of "Justice for BDR" started the protest programme organised by the families of BDR (now BGB), this morning.

Family members of BDR personnel are staging a sit-in at Central Shaheed Minar, demanding release of "innocent" prisoners in Pilkhana carnage case and reinstatement of all the sacked BDR members with government compensation.

Source: The Daily Star