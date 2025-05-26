Pry teachers start full-day strike, observing sporadically | School News

The strike was being observed in an isolated manner in different districts, including Dhaka.

Assistant teachers of the government primary schools on Monday began a countrywide full-day work abstention, demanding upgrading the entry-level pay scale and promotion.

The protesting teachers under the banner of Primary Assistant Teachers Association Unity Council have threatened to continue their protest programme until their three-point demand is met.

The strike was observed at some schools in Dhaka while academic activities of most of the schools were normal.

Nilkhet Govt Primary School head teacher Jannatul Naima said that assistant teachers of the school were taking classes but they were not doing other works like checking exam papers.

Sher-e-Bangla Govt Primary School assistant teacher Sharmeen Zaman said that though they support the strike but they were taking classes considering the losses of the students.

New Age correspondents from Rajshahi, Chattogram and Khulna also reported that the work abstention was observing in an isolated manner at different schools.

Their demands are upgrading the assistant teacher position at the entry level at all government primary schools to the 11th grade from the existing 13th grade, removing the existing barriers to achieving higher grade for the teachers who are 10 years and 16 years into the job, and making provision that all head teachers will be appointed from the pool of assistant teachers through promotion.

Earlier, under the unity council, the teachers announced a series of programmes to press home their demands.

As per their announced programme, the teachers staged one-hour work abstention between May 5 and 15, two-hour work abstention between May 16 and 20 and half-day work abstention between May 21 and 25.

In the capital Dhaka, the teachers did not observe the work abstention programmes strictly while in some districts it was observed duly.