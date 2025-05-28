Public notice issued seeking applications for appointment of Addl Judges to HC | Miscellaneous News

This is the first time such a notice has been issued in line with the newly enacted Supreme Court Judges Appointment Ordinance, 2025.

A public notice has been issued inviting applications for the appointment of additional judges to the High Court.

According to the notice signed by High Court Division Registrar Muhammad Habibur Rahman Siddiqui on May 28, the Supreme Judicial Appointment Council has already circulated the announcement in relevant platforms and many interested candidates have submitted applications in the prescribed form.

The Council has now decided to issue a public notice for applications to further facilitate the process of recommending suitable candidates for appointment as Additional Judges of the High Court.

Applicants must submit their applications using the designated form, including all necessary information and one passport-sized photograph by June 22.

The notice also said that those who have already submitted complete applications in the correct format do not need to reapply.

Source: UNB