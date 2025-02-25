Public univs spend 4 times as much annually per student than TVET institutions | University News

Public univs spend 4 times as much annually per student than TVET institutions

BER revealed their study report in a roundtable conference, held in the DU Senate building on Monday.

Dr. K M Kabirul Islam, secretary, TMED, ministry of education was present as a chief guest while Prof. Dr. Sayema Haque Bidisha, DU pro VC (admin), and Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Khan, director general, DTE as special guests at the programme.

DU economics department assistant Prof. Md. Nazmul Hossain gave the finding presentation.

He said, “The study aims to analyze expenditure activities, assess cost per student across programs, identify cost drivers, and recommend cost-efficiency improvements. Using a mixed-method approach, it examines 13 polytechnics and 10 TSCs, selected based on program diversity, institutional scale, and geographical location.”

The study shows that in the government Technical School and College -TSCs Students’ enrolment 64% per year, activity-wise yearly per-student operating cost BDT 31,840 taka, yearly government contribution BDT 32,075 taka for per-student in the FY 2022-23.

In the government polytechnics institutions, students’ enrollment is 77%, activity-wise yearly per-student operating cost BDT 27,911 taka, graduation rate 72.63% and dropout rate 27.37% in the 22-23 session.

“The annual per-student cost in polytechnic institutes is BDT 40,855, while public universities have a significantly higher average cost of BDT 166,859, about four times higher. The median university cost is BDT 144,670. Public engineering and technology universities have the highest per-student cost at BDT 179,559, approximately 4.4 times that of polytechnics,” finds the study.

The study recommends that a systematic approach is needed to boost TVET enrollment, including surveys, feedback, and awareness campaigns. Upgrading the curriculum with industry collaboration, ICT, and soft skills is crucial.

Adequate funding for modern labs and alternative financing sources should be explored. Ensuring quality through assessments, stakeholder feedback, and continuous teacher training will enhance TVET’s credibility and effectiveness.

Source: UNB