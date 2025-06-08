Railways ministry urges travelers to wear masks amid surge in COVID cases | Miscellaneous News

On June 5, Bangladesh reported one more COVID-19-linked death and three fresh cases.Bangladeshi cuisine recipes

ছবি : সংগৃহীত

The statement was issued after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on June 6, urged everyone to wear masks in crowded places due to a rise in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the country.

The health ministry particularly urged the elderly and those who were ill to avoid crowded areas.

With the new numbers, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,500 and caseload to 2,051,742 as of June 7, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.