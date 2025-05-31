Rains likely across Bangladesh as Monsoon sets in early | Miscellaneous News

Rains likely across Bangladesh as Monsoon sets in early

ছবি : সংগৃহীত

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in parts of the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Saturday as monsoon sets in.

‘Light to moderate rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna & Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,’ said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperature may rise by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius over the country, it said.

The southwest monsoon has set in over Bangladesh and it is currently fairly active across the country and moderate over the North Bay, it said.

It is likely to move North/Northeastwards further and weaken gradually.