Rains likely across country | weather News

“Light to moderate rain/thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka,

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rains or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Uttar pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to the North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

The country’s highest temperature 35.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Nikli of Kishoreganj over the past 24 hours till 6pm on Sunday while the lowest temperature 22.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Bandarban of till 6am on Monday.

source : UNB