Rains likely to drench parts of country in next 24hr: Met Office | Miscellaneous News

Rains likely to drench parts of country in next 24hr: Met Office

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions, including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9:00 am on Saturday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions,” said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country’s highest temperature, 35.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Dimla of Nilphamari on Friday, while the lowest temperature, 24.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandarban of till 6 am on Saturday.

The highest 93 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Mongla of Bagerhat district in the last 24 hours till 6:00 am on Saturday.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

A low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay and adjoining area during next 24 hours.