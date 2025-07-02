Rains likely to drench parts of the country in next 24hr: BMD | weather News

Rains likely to drench parts of the country in next 24hr: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions, including Dhaka of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Wednesday.

Rains likely to drench parts of the country in next 24hr: BMD

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.

All maritime ports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number-3 during the period.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area over Jharkhand and adjoining area weakened and merged with the monsoon axis.

SOURCE : BSS