Rains likely to drench parts of the country in next 24hr: BMD | weather News

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions, including Dhaka of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Wednesday.“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions,” said a met office update.
Rains likely to drench parts of the country in next 24hr: BMD
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.
All maritime ports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number-3 during the period.The country’s highest temperature 35.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Feni over the past 24 hours till 6pm on Tuesday while the lowest temperature 24.3 degree Celsius was recorded in Tangail till 6am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a low pressure area over Jharkhand and adjoining area weakened and merged with the monsoon axis.
SOURCE : BSS