Rains, thunder showers with lightning likely in all divisions in next 24hr: BMD | Miscellaneous News

Rains, thunder showers with lightning likely in all divisions in next 24hr: BMD

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, according to the BMD.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions, including Dhaka of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Friday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” said a met office update.

The maritime ports of Chittagong, Mongla and Payra have also been advised to hoist the cautionary signal No-3 during the period, according to the met office update.

The country’s highest temperature 33.3 degree Celsius was recorded in Mongla over the past 24 hours till 6pm on Thursday while the lowest temperature 23.3 degree Celsius was recorded in Tangail of till 6am on Friday.

Meanwhile, a well-marked low over northeast Jharkhand & adjoining Gangetic West Bengal now lies over Bihar and adjoining area. Its associated trough extends up to North Bay.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through centre of the well-marked low pressure area, west Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.