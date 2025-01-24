Rajshahi college student dies in motorcycle accident at ru

The university proctorial team first took him to the campus medical center before transferring him to RMCH due to the severity of his condition, said Professor Mahbubur Rahman, the university proctor.

A first-year student of Rajshahi College died in a motorcycle accident on the Rajshahi University (RU) campus yesterday night.

The incident occurred near the third science building of the RU campus. The deceased, Shimul Shihab, was a resident of the Meherchandi Budhpara area in Rajshahi and a student at the Department of Political Science at Rajshahi College.

A duty officer at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH)'s emergency department confirmed Shimul was brought to the hospital around 11:00pm, when doctors declared him dead.

"There were no major external injuries except for minor abrasions on his head. The body has been sent to the morgue for an autopsy," the officer added.

Eyewitnesses said Shimul was sitting and chatting with a girl behind the third science building when a routine patrol vehicle of the university's proctorial team approached. He reportedly attempted to flee on his motorcycle, but during his escape, he encountered a construction zone with metal rods scattered on the road. The accident occurred as he tried to cross the road.

The university proctorial team first took him to the campus medical center before transferring him to RMCH due to the severity of his condition, said Professor Mahbubur Rahman, the university proctor.

"I was informed of the incident around 10:00pm. Our assistant proctor was patrolling when he noticed the boy and the girl behind the Third Science Building. They attempted to flee on a motorcycle upon seeing the proctor's vehicle. The accident occurred at a construction zone," he said.

The motorcycle has been kept at the proctorial office for further investigation, the proctor added.

Motihar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abdul Malek confirmed the incident and said that the girl Shimul was with informed them during initial questioning that Shimul was struck on the head with a badminton racket, after which he lost consciousness. But she was unsure if the racket directly caused the injury.

Source: The Daily Star