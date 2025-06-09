Rallies, processions outside Yunus’s residence, secretariat banned: DMP | Miscellaneous News

The ban has been imposed for the sake of the security of the chief adviser.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has imposed a ban on rallies, processions, demonstrations and gatherings in front of the secretariat and chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s residence and its adjacent areas including Hotel Intercontinental, Kakrail Mosque intersection, Mintu Road and Officer’s Club.

The restriction effective from Monday will remain in place until further notice, according to a public notification issued by DMP commissioner SM Sazzat Ali.

The ban has been enforced under Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No. III/76) to maintain discipline in light of the prevailing situation, it said.